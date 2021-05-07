Plane victims’ families vow law suit despite Ayii’s ‘no compensation’ statement

Some family members of people killed in the Pieri plane crash have described as ‘irresponsible and untruthful’ attempts by the South Supreme Airlines to distance itself from the accident.

On Wednesday, the Director of the commercial airline said the company is yet to decide on compensation procedure for those killed in the plane.

This is after the families of some of those killed said they are instituting a lawsuit against the South Supreme Airlines for the death of their loved ones.

In March, a commercial plane registered as HK 4274, belonging to businessman Ayii Duang Ayii killed at least 10 people after it crashed in the Pieri area of Uror County in Jonglei state.

Officials said the plane that was returning to Juba via Yuai and Pibor took off but dived and crashed a few minutes later.

Those who died include two children, six women, and two pilots – a South Sudanese and Kenyan.

In his remarks on the state television, Ayii Duang assured the families of the victims that his aircraft have been insured by an international company.

He promised the families would be compensated for their loss.

But this week, Ayii backtracked on the pledge, saying his company can not compensate everyone until full investigations are done.

He claimed some of the passengers were aboard the plane without the knowledge of the company.

Mr. Ayii further declared that South Supreme Airlines is not responsible for an accident that came as a result of negligence by the pilots or the passengers.

In reaction, some of the family members of the deceased said they are shocked by Ayii’s statement.

Honorable John Kil, a former legislator of the defunct Bieh state, lost his wife Nyamuph Buk in the plane crash.

“The statement of Ayii Duang is irresponsible and is not true, because there is no reason for him to say that I cannot compensate those who died since the plane is his,” told Eye Radio Friday.

He (Ayii) is just afraid to compensate us because this plane doesn’t have insurance. The plane was operating illegally because it is not insured. We also got some confidential information from the company that the plane is unlicensed. So Ayii is lying by saying that he is waiting for the investigations to be completed first,” he claimed.



Another family member, Makuei Thok Bai, the former commissioner in the defunct Bieh State said he lost two family members in the plane crash.

He said his uncle Manyang Choul and his new bride Nyagany Douth Koriom paid 200 U.S dollars each from Juba to board the plane.

Mr. Thok insists that their lawsuit will continue, despite the utterances by Ayii.

“We will continue our lawsuit against Ayii because he is not above the law. The law has a right to ask Ayii regarding our rights, and why he is not compensating us. This plane does not belong to a tree but it is owned by him. This plane delivered goods from Juba to Pieri and from there the plan is to pick passengers from Pieri and Yuai and return to Juba,” he explained.

In March, the South Sudan Civil Aviation Authority said it will screen all airline operators in the country to stop the recurrence of plane crashes.

President Salva Kiir Kiir had directed the Ministry of Transport and the South Sudan Civil Aviation Authority to suspend the operations of the South Supreme Airlines.

