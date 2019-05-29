Police arrest former SSFA boss Chabur Goc

Police have arrested the former President of the South Sudan Football Association after FIFA charged him with misappropriation of funds and privatization of assets belonging to the association.

The police is said to have acted after the SSFA reported the matter, and sought Chabur’s arrest.

Over the weekend, the world football governing body, FIFA released a report of the independent Ethics Committee noting that Chabur Goc Alei was guilty of embezzling over 200,000 U.S dollars which was meant to develop football in South Sudan.

It also charged him with “having offered gifts or benefits, in violation of the FIFA Code of Ethics during his tenure.

It then banned Chabur from taking part in any football-related activity at both national and international level for a period of ten years.

The South Sudan Football Association on their part accuse Chabur of taking the association properties and registering them under his name.

Chabur Goc Alei was replaced by Francis Amin Michael in 2017.

“I received a call this morning from our legal advisor confirming that the former President Chabur Goc Alei has been arrested in Juba this morning and he is now in police custody,” Alul Daniel Madut, SSFA spokesperson told Eye Radio.

He added that they ordered for the arrest of Chabur after he allegedly failed to hand over a vehicle and other assets belonging to the association.

“…the vehicle [he used] when he was the President of the association…he refused to hand over the car to the new administration -that is why we opened a case against him, and we arrested him this morning in Juba,” Madut added.