Police concerned over ‘growing’ communal tension in Rumbek East

Police in Lakes State have raised concerns over “high tensions” as two communities have reportedly mobilized to attack each other in Atoch area of Rumbek East County.

It is not clear what has caused the tension but police in the area believe it is a planned revenge-related attack.

The tension reportedly started Friday evening.

According to Captain Elijah Mabor Makuach, the police spokesperson in the area, some security forces have been deployed in the town and highways to protect civilians from being possible casualties.

“The police force is basically in the area now controlling the town and the highway simply because there is no way you can control the tension,” Captain Mabor told Eye Radio from Rumbek town Saturday morning.

“So the police are controlling the highway road for the protection of the road users and small villages along the highway.”

On Wednesday, President Salva Kiir fired the governor of Lakes State, Makur Kulang who was appointed 12 months ago.

He was replaced with the director of military intelligence, Rin Tueny.

No reasons were given for his sacking.

But Lakes State has been experiencing waves of communal violence, targeted killings –mainly fueled by revenge attacks, cattle raiding, and banditry.

Share with friends: Facebook twitter