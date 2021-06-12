12th June 2021
Make a Donation

Listen Live

You are here: Home  |  National News | News   |   Police concerned over ‘growing’ communal tension in Rumbek East

Police concerned over ‘growing’ communal tension in Rumbek East

Author: Woja Emmanuel | Published: 1 min ago

 

Police in Lakes State have raised concerns over “high tensions” as two communities have reportedly mobilized to attack each other in Atoch area of Rumbek East County.

It is not clear what has caused the tension but police in the area believe it is a planned revenge-related attack.

The tension reportedly started Friday evening.

According to Captain Elijah Mabor Makuach, the police spokesperson in the area, some security forces have been deployed in the town and highways to protect civilians from being possible casualties.

“The police force is basically in the area now controlling the town and the highway simply because there is no way you can control the tension,” Captain Mabor told Eye Radio from Rumbek town Saturday morning.

“So the police are controlling the highway road for the protection of the road users and small villages along the highway.”

On Wednesday, President Salva Kiir fired the governor of Lakes State, Makur Kulang who was appointed 12 months ago.

He was replaced with the director of military intelligence, Rin Tueny.

No reasons were given for his sacking.

But Lakes State has been experiencing waves of communal violence, targeted killings –mainly fueled by revenge attacks, cattle raiding, and banditry.

Currently on air

13:00:00 - 17:00:00

Weekend Sports Show

Listen Live
Popular Stories
Army general, his bodyguard shoot at each other 1

Army general, his bodyguard shoot at each other

Published Tuesday, June 8, 2021

Kiir fires Kulang, Chol 2

Kiir fires Kulang, Chol

Published Wednesday, June 9, 2021

Thiik denies having VSS managers assaulted 3

Thiik denies having VSS managers assaulted

Published Tuesday, June 8, 2021

Museveni closes down schools, suspends gatherings as Coronavirus cases rise 4

Museveni closes down schools, suspends gatherings as Coronavirus cases rise

Published Monday, June 7, 2021

Wounded army general returns home from hospital 5

Wounded army general returns home from hospital

Published Wednesday, June 9, 2021

Latest StoriesSee all stories

Police concerned over ‘growing’ communal tension in Rumbek East

Published 1 min ago

Gov’t to repay loans with crude oil

Published 1 hour ago

Wau launches Covid-19 vaccinations

Published 4 hours ago

Ruweng man losses arms over ‘disappeared phone’

Published 7 hours ago

Uganda posts highest number of daily Covid cases

Published 21 hours ago

‘Main suspect’ in Rumbek bishop shooting surrenders, police say

Published 23 hours ago

Support Eye Radio, the first independent radio broadcaster of news, information & entertainment in South Sudan.

Make a monthly or a one off contribution.
12th June 2021

Copyright 2021. All rights reserved. Eye Radio is a product of Eye Media Limited.