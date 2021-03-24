24th March 2021
Police detain 19 ‘violent’ Aweil village elders

Author: Alhadi Hawari | Published: 2 mins ago

Authorities in Northern Bahr el Ghazal State have arrested 19 traditional leaders for allegedly beating up two administrative officers.

The chiefs are being detained at Maper Akot Aru in Aweil town.

According to the state police spokesperson, the chiefs instigated violence against the two officers who were recently deployed at the local government offices.

The officers were deployed by the state ministry of local government.

But the chiefs did not want Apaath Deng Apaath and Angelo Kech Yel to occupy the office.

“They said that they were not ok with the local arrangements that were made by the ministry of the local government,” Police spokesperson Capt. Guot Akol told Eye Radio.

The two officers, the spokesperson said, sustained serious injuries and are being treated at Aweil civil hospital.

Among the detained chiefs are: Akot Deng Abuok, Akot Akot Dut, Deng Maduok Akot, Ading Tong Deng, Dut Yak Lual and Peter Lual Akol.

Capt. Akol added that a criminal case has been opened against the 19 chiefs under section 79, 80 and 177 of the South Sudan Penal Code of 2008.

The sections mention public violence, participating in gathering with the intent to promote public violence, breaches of peace or bigotry.

Section 177 also addresses offence of public nuisance that causes common injury, danger or annoyance to the public or to the people in general who dwell or occupy property in the vicinity.

