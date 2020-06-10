Police hold man for defiling 8-year-old in Juba

The chairman of Kugi residential Area’s Quarter Council says police in Juba are holding a young man accused of defiling an eight-year-old last month.

According to John Kenyi, the unnamed suspect was reported by youth in the area after threatening to repeat a similar crime.

He is suspected to be one of the young men who sexually assaulted the minor.

“Since this incident happened to the 8-year-old girl, the community leaders and the security have been working together day and night to see into it that the perpetrators are brought to book,” Kenyi John told Eye Radio on Wednesday.

The 8-year-old girl was raped last month in a series of rape cases reported in Juba.

“One of the youth reported that somebody was speaking that they will do what they did to the 8-year-old to anybody in the area, including the old mama, so when he said this, the youth called the police immediately and they came and arrested the man.”

“The age of the suspect is between 30 to 35, the suspect came from Tali some two months ago and he has been in the area and he did a lot of bad things, even the boy who reported him said he found him threatening a certain young girl like he wanted to do the same thing he did to the 8-year-old,” he added.

