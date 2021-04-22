Police identify footballer’s killer as sister’s boyfriend

Police in Juba have identified the officer who fatally shot a former Bright Stars football player in Kator residential area over the weekend.

The suspect is said to be a military intelligence officer and dating the victim’s sister.

The officer shot dead Ramadan Ali at his home on Sunday night.

Police say Ramadhan, a father of four children, and popularly known as Baraka, had quarreled with his sister over her relationship with the said officer.

During the argument, the sister, Stellar Ramadan reportedly called her fiancée who then rushed to intervene.

But upon arrival, the officer and some of his colleagues, who accompanied him, reportedly beat up Ramadan and then shot him in the head, while trying to flee.

This morning, the deputy spokesperson of the national police service, said they have identified the prime suspect as Jido Solomon.

Col. James Dak says a police warrant of arrest has been issued.

He, however, disclosed that their efforts to apprehend the suspect are being frustrated by the Military Intelligence headquarters in Juba.

“They have failed to bring Jido to answer to the charges. But communication is ongoing on,” Col Dak told Eye Radio.

He said the suspect should have been first investigated by the police since the matter involves a civilian.

When contacted by Eye Radio, the SSPDF acting spokesperson says he has been informed by the Military Intelligence headquarters that the suspect is already in police custody.

Brig.-Gen. Santo Domic says the army is not currently involved in the criminal process.

“We do not want to interfere because people will run very fast to accuse the SSPDF of barricading the police,” he stated.

Both Domic and Dak agreed that the suspect should be investigated by the police before the case is referred to the military justice department.

