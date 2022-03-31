Police identify key suspect in Nakuru arson attack, Amb Ajongo

Kenyan police have identified a man as a prime suspect in an arson attack on the South Sudanese in Nakuru town, the South Sudan ambassador to Kenya has said.

Ambassador Chol Ajongo says the suspect yet to be arrested is undergoing treatment with the close watch of the police in the hospital.

Ambassador Ajongo says other suspects are still roaming on the streets as the police are still hunting them down.

Two weeks ago, five South Sudanese citizens in Nakuru County were set on fire by an angry mob, who accused them of seducing a neighbor.

However, ambassador Ajongo rejected Kenyan media reports that claimed the boys sexually harassed the woman and said the act by the perpetrators did not justify the killing.

The siblings were attacked when some residents in the neighborhood mobilized to retaliate the beating of one of them by one of the siblings.

One of them, Garang Chol Ajang, 21 years old, succumbed to the fire injuries and was buried last week.

The four others, Akuien Chol Ajang, 24, Ajang Chol Ajang, 26, Bul Garang Bul, 28 and Guor Anya Guor got serious injuries and were hospitalized.

Following this, the South Sudanese embassy in Kenya intervened, condemned the incident and demanded for investigation to be carried out by the Kenya police.

Speaking to Eye Radio yesterday, the ambassador says despite numerous calls for the suspects to be arrested, none of the perpetrators is yet to be brought to book.

However, Chol Ajongo says the prime suspect of the incident has been located and is currently nursing serious wounds of the burn in the hospital.

The ambassador says once the suspect recovers from the hospital, he will be arrested by the police.

“The only person that is considered to be under arrest is in the hospital. He is one of the people who took part in the arson attack,” Ambassador Ajongo said.

“He [suspect] ended up bending two of his arms because he was the last person who poured the petrol, then he got burnt as well. The other suspect has been identified but not yet arrested. He is still in the hospital.”

Share with friends: Facebook twitter



Egypt announces visa regulations for S. Sudanese Previous Post