7th May 2021
Police nab 'prime suspect' of Bishop Carlassare's shooters

Police nab ‘prime suspect’ of Bishop Carlassare’s shooters

Author: Obaj Okuj | Published: 1 min ago

Father Christian Carlassare in a hospital bed in Rumbek on Monday, April 26, 2021 | Credit | Courtesy

Police have finally arrested one of the suspected shooters of Bishop-elect of the Catholic Diocese of Rumbek.

The Deputy spokesperson of the National Police Service has said that the suspect is one of the two people said to have shot Christian Carlassare in both legs.

Carlassare, an Italian Comboni priest, was wounded at his residence on March 25 in Rumbek town.

According to police in Rumbek, the priest was shot by two people.

The deputy spokesperson of the National Police Service in Juba said the first prime suspect has been arrested.

“In regard to the shooting of the bishop, the first suspect has been apprehended and now he is under investigation and we are sure he also will disclose the other suspects and the team that carried out the shooting,” Colonel James Dak Karlo told Eye Radio on Friday.

“He was arrested 3 days ago. He was the first suspect who was at large. Now he is under detention and he is being interrogated,” Col. Dak added without revealing the suspect’s identity.

The arrest of the prime suspect brings the total number of those apprehended to 41.

Those in police custody include priests, police officers, and staff of the Rumbek Diocese.

Prominent among those arrested is the former diocesan coordinator for the Dioceses of Rumbek, Father Mathiang Machol.

Father Christian Carlassare is currently nursing his wounds at a Nairobi hospital.

