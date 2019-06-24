Police officer, civilian killed in Abiem-nhom

A County Commissioner says a police officer has been killed, and another civilian wounded in two separate incidents in Ruweng State yesterday and this morning.

Unidentified armed men are said to have carried out the attack along the Abiem-nhom road, and at a residential area.

Commissioner Marial Manyil told Eye Radio that the officer was killed while on his way to Bang-bang area, while the civilian was shot at home.

“The civilian call Deng Mading Mayath is in a very serious condition at Agok hospital in Abyei. And the officer; Santino Dut Makuach was on his way from Abiem-Nhom to Bang Bang when he was shot and killed yesterday at night,” Commissioner Manyil said.

In March, five people were killed and three others wounded in similar attacks in the area.

Last month, Abiem-Nhom County also witnessed series of cattle-related attacks which resulted into the killing of four people.