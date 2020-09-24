24th September 2020
Policeman shoots dead two ex-gov’t officials

Author: Garang Abraham | Published: 8 hours ago

Recent pictures of Yiey Ruathdel [left] and Dok Tuach | Credit | Facebook

Two former senior government officials from the defunct Akobo and Maiwut states were shot dead by a police officer in Juba on Wednesday night, police say.

The incident reportedly happened near the landmark Hotel while the men were taking tea.

According to the spokesperson, Major General Daniel Justin the suspect, Daniel Akech Kur, has been apprehended.

One of the deceased has been identified as Dok Tuach Bithuow, the former commissioner of Longechuk County in defunct Maiwut state

The second victim was the former minister of education, science, and technology in the defunct Akobo state, Yiey Ruathdel.

The police spokesperson says Kur who works as a guard at Quality Hotel indiscriminately opened fire on the customers, killing the two men and wounding others.

“A police personnel shot people dead at Hai-Cinema near police square, Major-General Daniel Justin confirmed the incident to Eye Radio.

He said they are investigating the suspect to establish the motive.

“We are now investigating the incident. A case was opened against the suspect in Police Northern Division in Juba,” he added.

1

