Policeman shoots dead two ex-gov’t officials

Two former senior government officials from the defunct Akobo and Maiwut states were shot dead by a police officer in Juba on Wednesday night, police say.
The incident reportedly happened near the landmark Hotel while the men were taking tea.
According to the spokesperson, Major General Daniel Justin the suspect, Daniel Akech Kur, has been apprehended.
One of the deceased has been identified as Dok Tuach Bithuow, the former commissioner of Longechuk County in defunct Maiwut state
The second victim was the former minister of education, science, and technology in the defunct Akobo state, Yiey Ruathdel.
The police spokesperson says Kur who works as a guard at Quality Hotel indiscriminately opened fire on the customers, killing the two men and wounding others.
“A police personnel shot people dead at Hai-Cinema near police square, Major-General Daniel Justin confirmed the incident to Eye Radio.
He said they are investigating the suspect to establish the motive.
“We are now investigating the incident. A case was opened against the suspect in Police Northern Division in Juba,” he added.
Published 7 hours ago
Published 8 hours ago
Published 10 hours ago
Published 10 hours ago
Published 12 hours ago
Published Wednesday, September 23, 2020
Support Eye Radio, the first independent radio broadcaster of news, information & entertainment in South Sudan.
Make a monthly or a one off contribution.
Copyright 2020. All rights reserved. Eye Radio is a product of Eye Media Limited.