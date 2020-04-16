16th April 2020
Politicians defy Kiir’s social distancing order

Author: Staff Writer | Published: 4 hours ago

PHOTO: A group of politicians from Upper Nile during a press conference where the leaders are not wearing face masks and maintain zero distance - with others standing shoulder-to-shoulder | Credit | Courtesy

Some leaders from Upper Nile State appeared to have violated President Salva Kiir’s public gathering and social distancing order by convening a press conference in Juba Thursday afternoon.

They include former governors of Upper Nile state, Dak Duop Bichiok and Simon Kun Puoch, and also four former governors of the defunct Latjor and Maiwut states.

Last month, President Salva Kiir issued an order banning all social gatherings such as sport, religious events, social or cultural events, among others.

But in photographs seen by Eye Radio, the leaders are not wearing face masks and maintain zero distance – with others standing shoulder-to-shoulder.

The group is headed up by former Minister of Petroleum also the former governor of Upper Nile state, Dak Duop Bichiok.

Other were Ambassador Dabuol Lualweng, Yien Thiang Luong, Thomas Maluit Hoth, and among others.

Also at the same event was the former governor of Upper Nile state, Simon Kun, and former Minister of Petroleum, Ezekiel Lol Gatkouth.

Others were former governors of defunct Latjor and Maiwut states, General Gathoth Gatkuoth and Elijah Liech, Lam Both and Bol Ruach Rom and many more.

In a press statement seen by Eye Radio, the leaders gathered at Mauna Classic Hotel to declare their defection from SPLM-IO of Dr. Riek Machar and pay allegiance to President Salva Kiir.

“We have decided not to sit by and to condone fulfillment of personal aspirations such as wealth accumulation, which seems to be the vision. As a result, we have decided to resign and join President Salva Kiir in the implementation of the Peace Agreement,” the statement partly read.

Recently, the Inspector-General of Police was seen during one of the weekends violating the presidential order, banning all public gatherings across the country over coronavirus fears.

Majak Akech attended a funeral rite whereby he addressed mourners without observing the social distancing order.

