Pope’s feet kissing could be a blessing or curse

A church leader says the kissing of the feet of leaders by the Pope could be a blessing or a curse to the individuals or to the entire country.

South Sudan Pentecostal Church General Overseer, Bishop Dr. Isaiah Dau, says he was present when the Pope kissed the feet of leaders in Rome in April.

Earlier last month, four prominent leaders, accompanied by some officials traveled to the Vatican to meet Pope Francis.

These are President Salva Kiir, Dr Riek Machar, First Vice President Taban Deng Gai, Eminent personality Rebecca Nyandeng.

Pope Francis kissed their feet and asked them to implement the new peace accord.

Bishop Dr. Dau says what the Pope did to South Sudanese leaders has never been done to any leader in the world.

He was addressing the mourners at the funeral prayer for the late veteran journalist Alfred Taban on Saturday in Juba.

“I was there when the pope went down on his knees and kissed the feet of our leaders, I was there. We all cried in that room, an 83 year old man with one lung kneeling down and breathing heavily and kissing the feet of leaders of this republic. That kiss can mean a blessing if we do what he told us, but if it’s not done be careful, it’s going to be a curse and it’s going to be personal before it’s national. Let us change, South Sudan is loved by God. There is no country in the world where the pope ever did that, not even in his own country. It’s because God loves this country, and God would like to bless this country. Let our political leaders put their act together.”