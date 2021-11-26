26th November 2021
Presidency urged to resolve Unity-Ruweng border dispute

Authors: Charles Wote | Alhadi Hawari | Koang Pal | Published: 4 hours ago

Tor Tungwar, the deputy governor of Unity state - credit | Charles Wote/Eye Radio | Nov. 26, 2021

The Deputy Governor of Unity state has called on the presidency to intervene and solve the Unity-Ruweng border dispute.

This came after the Deputy Chief Administrator of Ruweng accused people from Unity State for causing insecurity in the area.

The border dispute between Unity and Ruweng has been there since 2005.

There are claims that the Ruweng Administrative Area has been created by annexing some part of Unity State land.

Speaking at the 5th governors’ forum in Juba, Michael Jaw says cattle raiders from Unity state are the source of insecurity in the area.

“Unity states are the one disturbing us. The insecurity in Ruweng is caused by the people of Unity State,” Jaw said at the 5th governors’ forum in Juba on Thursday.

“It happened the day before yesterday that cattle raiders came from Unity state and stole more than 1000 heads of cattle but were recovered yesterday afternoon. We need that spirit and I want my colleague, the deputy governor, to talk with his people.”

But the deputy governor of Unity State, Tor Tungwar says there is a need to address the border issue between Ruweng and Unity State.

“Honorable Jaw, we are not against you to have your administrative areas but we are very concerned about the consequences of grabbing land from others,’’ Tungwar said at the 5th governors’ forum in Juba on Thursday.

“Unless you want administrative areas without borders, we would be very happy if Pariang is made to be an administrator alone, and Abienhom is made to be an Administrative area on its own because there are two counties already, which is another conflict.

“As Governors and deputy governors and chief administrators, we need a forum where we can discuss this issue.”

The deputy governor of Unity state called on the presidency to intervene and solve the issue.

“Mayom and Abienhom were put as one constituency simply because they also have the same border.”

“My question to his Excellency the president, and his Excellency, the first vice, who are our principles plus the principles of other political parties. My question is why did you formed an administrative areas with counties which do not have common borders?’’

