10th February 2022
President Kiir donates 20M SSP, V8 car to King Atoroba

Authors: Okot Emmanuel | Obaj Okuj | Published: 59 mins ago

President Salva Kiir - CREDIT | Office of the President | Nov. 29, 2021

President Salva Kiir has donated 20 million pounds and a brand new V8 to help establish the administration of the Azande Kingdom.

Yesterday, King Wilson Atoroba Peni Rikito Gbudue was enthroned the Azande King, decades after the assassination of his great grandfather King Gbudue in 1905.

The new V8 estimated at about 60, 0000 US dollars, Kiir says is to support the king’s mobility around his kingdom.

The gift was presented on behalf of the President by his office Minister Dr. Barnaba Marial Benjamin.

In his address Dr. Barnaba Marial hailed the Azande people for restoring their historical Kingdom.

Marial said President Kiir promised to support King Atoroba to set up his administration.

“His excellency has contributed to this great occasion and to the King, 20 million South Sudanese pounds. The president gave a brand new V8 to the King to help ease the work of those carrying the King on their shoulder,” Dr. Marial said.

“The president has promised to assist the young King so that he can set up his administration. He has sent his letter of the things he needs and the president has agreed to assist.”

The function was attended by the of speaker of the National Parliament Jemma Nunu Kumba, and the governor of Central Equatoria state, Emmanuel Adil among others.

