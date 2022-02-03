3rd February 2022
President Kiir, Ethiopian delegation discuss cross-border security

Author: Alhadi Hawari | Published: 2 mins ago

President Salva Kiir during a meeting with the Delegation from Ethiopia led by Tagesse Chaffo, Speaker of House of People’s Representatives of the Federal Democratic Republic of Ethiopia. Tagesse Chaffo was accompanied by Omod Ujulu, President of Gambella Region, Ashadli Hassan, President of Benishagul Region, Ambassador Feseha Shawel, Director General for IGAD Countries and Ambassador Nabil Mahdi, Ambassador of Ethiopia to South Sudan - credit | Office of the President - February 1, 2022

President Salva Kiir and the visiting Ethiopian delegation discuss South Sudan-Ethiopia border security on Tuesday, the Minister of Presidential Affairs has said.

Dr Barnaba Marial Benjamin says Ethiopian national speaker, Tagesse Chafo, and the governors of Benishangul and Gambella met Salva Kiir regarding the matter in Juba.

He says the Ethiopian officials have raised concerns to President Kiir over the killing of eight of  its citizens and abduction of five children along the border with Greater Pibor area last month.

They were sent by Ethiopian Prime Minister, Abiy Ahmed to convey his concerns about the incident to President Kiir.

The killing  took place on January 22nd, 2022 when an ambulance ferrying people was attacked in the Bakankan-Kebele area of Ethiopia.

The attackers were allegedly said to have come from the Greater Pibor area.

Dr Marial says the Ethiopia delegation discussed issues related to security between the two countries.

“The Ethiopian delegation came here because they had some issues. These issues were related to security and development issues. The building of roads and infrastructure,” Dr Barnaba Marial Benjamin told Eye Radio in an interview.

“The security issue is that some of our citizens, mainly from the Murle tribe, had crossed into Ethiopia and they conducted an ambush and shot at an Ambulance where about eight people got killed and five people injured and some children abducted.

“They said this is a concern to them and they want this child to be returned and also this has been regularly happening constantly.”

Marial said the governors of Eastern Equatoria, Jonglei, Upper Nile and Greater Pibor Administrative Area attended the meeting.

