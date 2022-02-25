President Kiir forms committee to probe market shooting in Abyei

Last week three people were killed and six others injured in a random shooting at Aneet market in Abyei Administrative Area.

Abyei chief administrator Kuol Diem Kuol alleged that the attack was carried out by armed youth from Twic County of Warap State.

A nurse working for the Medicines Sans Frontiers was killed and more than 50,000 people have also been displaced in the fighting.

As a result, UNMISS and MSF issued a statement condemning the attack.

The medical charity MSF and Save the Children suspended their operations in the area after several of its staff were displaced due to the recent conflict.

In a presidential decree read on the state owned television SSBC last evening, President Kiir formed an 11-member committee to investigate the Aneet Market deadly incident.

The committee shall be headed up by the Vice President for Service Cluster Hussein Abdelbagi Akol.

Other members include Unity State Governor, Joseph Nguen Monytuil, Dr. Dhieu Mathok, Minister of Investment, Deng Alor Kuol the minister of East African Community Affairs, Inspector General of police Gen Majak Akec Malok and Lt Gen Akol Kur Kuc, the director-general of the internal security bureau NSS.

Others are Lt Gen. Marshal Stephen Babanen, director of military intelligence SSPDF, Hon. Nyandeng Malek, Hon. Aisha Abass, Hon. Malual Achieny and Hon. Charles Majok Alier.

Their role will be to investigate the cause of deadly inter-communal clashes that broke out on February 10.

The committee is also tasked to come up with measures to deter the occurrence of such incidences in the future.

The committee will co-opt any member where it deemed necessary.

The committee, according to the order, is required to submit its findings and recommendations to President Kiir within 21 working days.