22nd March 2020
Make a Donation

Listen Live

You are here: Home  |  News   |   President Kiir’s convoy involved in accident on Tombura road

President Kiir’s convoy involved in accident on Tombura road

Author: Staff Writer | Published: 4 hours ago

Members of the Presidential Guard help clean up from a two-vehicle crash involving a Presidential Guard vehicle and a Toyota Land Cruiser where three soldiers were injured on Sunday, March 22, 2020 on Tombura road near Aba-Hilifu junction – Photo by Eye Witness

The presidential convoy was this morning involved in a car accident when the president was heading to St. Theresa Cathedral from Tombura road, where he attended the installation of the new Archbishop of Juba, the press secretary in the office of the president has said.

Ateny Wek Ateny who spoke to Eye Radio after the accident stated that a Toyota Land Cruiser coming in from the opposite direction hit the presidential convoy on Tombura road at Aba-Hilifu junction this morning.

“The advance of security decided to block him by putting the car off the road on the other side and he came and hit the car,” Ateny said.

The presidential spokesperson told Eye Radio today that three unnamed soldiers sustained minor injuries.

“Three soldiers were injured but these are slight injuries.”

Ateny claimed that the accident occurred because the driver of a Toyota Land Cruiser disobeyed directives from the presidential guard.

“The driver who was refusing to take the security advice to step down and surrendered to the security was speeding and hit the car that was standing. It was in the Aba-Hilifu area where the accident took place.”

He revealed that the police are questioning the driver of the Land Cruiser to establish the motive.

“He [driver] is being questioned now by the police to determine the motive of why he has to drive against the advice.”

Popular Stories
1st female defense minister assumes office 1

1st female defense minister assumes office

Published Tuesday, March 17, 2020

Kiir bans all gatherings 2

Kiir bans all gatherings

Published Monday, March 16, 2020

SPLM/A-IO deputy chief of staff joins Kiir 3

SPLM/A-IO deputy chief of staff joins Kiir

Published Tuesday, March 17, 2020

Nyandeng demands for three female governors 4

Nyandeng demands for three female governors

Published Thursday, March 19, 2020

Coronavirus screening staff are “at war without ammunition” 5

Coronavirus screening staff are “at war without ammunition”

Published Monday, March 16, 2020

Latest StoriesSee all stories

President Kiir’s convoy involved in accident on Tombura road

Published 4 hours ago

Uganda temporarily close Nimule-Elegu border – Official

Published 5 hours ago

Ameyu installed as the new Archbishop of Juba

Published 7 hours ago

22 killed, 31 injured in Warrap cattle raids

Published 7 hours ago

Chinese Embassy donates $100, 000 for COVID-19

Published 9 hours ago

Uganda confirms its first covid-19 case

Published 12 hours ago

Support Eye Radio, the first independent radio broadcaster of news, information & entertainment in South Sudan.

Make a monthly or a one off contribution.
22nd March 2020

Copyright 2020. All rights reserved. Eye Radio is a product of Eye Media Limited.