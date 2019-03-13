Kiir returns to Juba after ‘tedious’ peace tour

President Salva Kiir has returned to Juba after successfully ending his peace tour in the Bahr el Ghazal region.

The trip began in Terekeka state, two weeks ago and ended in Raja town, Lol State.

The peace tour was aimed at disseminating the revitalized peace agreement which was signed 6 months ago.

While traversing the region, Kiir addressed thousands of people in every town he visited, asking them to support the new deal. He also explained why he chose to drive rather than fly by plane.”

“I wanted to see the state of the roads by myself. To see what is needed,” he told various crowds that gathered to welcome him in Wau, Nyamlel, Wanyjok, Aweil center, Akon, Wunrock, Mayen Abun, Gogrial, Gok, Tonj, Cueibet, Rumbek, and Yirol town.

“The President concluded his tour with the address to the people of Raja before leaving Raja to Wau by road, then to Juba yesterday,” said Ateny Wek Ateny, Kiir’s Press Secretary.