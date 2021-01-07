7th January 2021
Make a Donation

Listen Live

You are here: Home  |  Breaking News | News | Politics | World News   |   President Trump “concedes” after Congress certified Biden’s win

President Trump “concedes” after Congress certified Biden’s win

Author : Daniel Danis | Published: 1 min ago

Donald Trump Presidency will end on January 20, 2021. Courtesy

There will be an orderly transition of power on January 20th, 2021, Donald Trump has said.

This is after the U.S Congress just affirmed President-elect Joe Biden’s Electoral College victory over him.

The counting of Vermont’s three electoral votes put Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris over the 270-threshold needed to win the presidency.

The Senate and House rejected objections to throw out Georgia and Pennsylvania’s electoral votes for Biden. Republicans also objected to Arizona, Nevada and Michigan’s electoral votes, but the motions failed before they reached debate.

Currently on air

10:00:00 - 12:00:00

SoundTrack Show

Listen Live
Popular Stories
Journalist Diana John Wani passes on in Juba 1

Journalist Diana John Wani passes on in Juba

Published Thursday, December 31, 2020

Update: Peace parties distance themselves from Ateny’s extension claims 2

Update: Peace parties distance themselves from Ateny’s extension claims

Published Tuesday, January 5, 2021

Activist criticizes Kiir over appointment of deputy governors 3

Activist criticizes Kiir over appointment of deputy governors

Published Saturday, January 2, 2021

Transitional Period to be extended to 2023 — Ateny 4

Transitional Period to be extended to 2023 — Ateny

Published Tuesday, January 5, 2021

OPP: Mayen blamed for creating confusion over appointment of deputy governors 5

OPP: Mayen blamed for creating confusion over appointment of deputy governors

Published Monday, January 4, 2021

Latest StoriesSee all stories

President Trump “concedes” after Congress certified Biden’s win

Published 1 min ago

4 dead as Facebook, Twitter, YouTube suspend Trump accounts

Published 43 mins ago

Striking Bahr el Ghazal University lecturers accuse administration of intimidation

Published 5 hours ago

Desist from violence, use police, refugees and host communities in Uganda told

Published 5 hours ago

Protesters break into US Capitol as Congress convenes to certify Biden win

Published 13 hours ago

Civilians displaced from Maganis lack food, water, shelter -MP

Published 15 hours ago

Support Eye Radio, the first independent radio broadcaster of news, information & entertainment in South Sudan.

Make a monthly or a one off contribution.
7th January 2021

Copyright 2021. All rights reserved. Eye Radio is a product of Eye Media Limited.

Breaking News

President Trump “concedes” after Congress certified Biden’s win

Read more...
Share