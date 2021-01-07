President Trump “concedes” after Congress certified Biden’s win

There will be an orderly transition of power on January 20th, 2021, Donald Trump has said.

This is after the U.S Congress just affirmed President-elect Joe Biden’s Electoral College victory over him.

The counting of Vermont’s three electoral votes put Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris over the 270-threshold needed to win the presidency.

The Senate and House rejected objections to throw out Georgia and Pennsylvania’s electoral votes for Biden. Republicans also objected to Arizona, Nevada and Michigan’s electoral votes, but the motions failed before they reached debate.