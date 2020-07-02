Prioritize peace, Kiir tells governors

President Salva Kiir has directed the new governors to immediately move to their respective states and begin disseminating the revitalized peace deal.

Seven governors and three chief administrators were sworn in before Kiir and his five vice presidents in Juba on Wednesday.

Those who took the oath of office are governors for Central, Eastern Equatoria, Western Equatoria, Northern Bahr el Ghazal, Warrap, Unity and Lakes states.

They also include the chief administrators for Pibor, Ruweng, and Abyei areas.

President Kiir cautioned them against excluding the population in the decision-making process.

He reminded them not to work on party-lines, but use the agreement as a basis for service delivery.

“As you go to your respective states and administrative areas, I urge you to priorities the message of peace in your work,” Kiir told the leaders after taking oath of office.

The governors for Jonglei and Upper Nile states are yet to be appointed.

The SPLM-IO is required to nominate one more governor, while the South Sudan Opposition Alliance will also appoint a governor.

“Those who are coming from the IO party should understand that they are working for all the citizens, the same thing to those who are coming from the SPLM,” he added.

