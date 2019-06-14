14th June 2019
Prison officer suspected of rape in Torit under police custody

Author: Rosemary Wilfred | Published: 8 hours ago

The Inspector of Police in Torit has confirmed to Eye radio that the prison officer suspected of rape is now in their custody.

On Wednesday, a relative of the 20-year-old woman who was sexually assaulted reported that the suspect identified as Sergeant-Major Daniel Sebit – had evaded police detention twice.

This created fear among the family of the young woman forcing them to abandon their home for fear of revenge.

The suspect had already threatened to kill them for reporting him to the authorities.

However this morning, the police inspector in Torit told Eye Radio that Sergeant-Major Daniel Sebit is currently under police custody for further investigation.

Lt Col Mathew Ochan also told Eye radio that the police authorities have summoned the rape survivor to formerly lodge a complaint for sexual assault.

“Sebit was arrested, he was brought from the Unit to us this morning. He is here with his gun.”

