6th February 2020
Featured | News

Prisons officer killed in Juba armed robbery

Author: Obaj Okuj | Published: 2 hours ago

A Prisons Service officer was shot dead by armed men behind Seventh Days compound in Juba last night, the victim’s father has said.

The late Emmanuel James Duku, 29, was a first lieutenant at the Prisons Services.

The incident occurred at around 8 pm behind Seventh-Days compound when the victim was nearing his father’s home.

His father James Duku, who is a general in the army, said three people on a motorcycle stopped his son and asked him for his phone and other valuables.

When he refused, Duku explained, the unidentified armed shot him five times – in the head, stomach and leg, killing him instantly.

“I think these people become angry. One of them removed his gun and shot my my son dead,” he told Eye Radio.

Duku says one of suspects was in an army uniform.

When contacted by Eye Radio, Police Spokesperson Maj. General Daniel Justin said investigations are ongoing to find the suspects behind the killing.

The victim had been reportedly preparing to get married later this year.

