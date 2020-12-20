Private clinic ‘not reporting’ Covid-19 cases to health ministry

The Manager of the Covid-19 Emergency Operations Centre has said the Ministry of Health has not received coronavirus test results from the private lab two weeks after its opening.

Med-Blue laboratory—a private facility was opened by the Vice president for service cluster, Hussein Abdelbagi on December 3.

The facility tests travelers at a fee of 75 US dollars for nationals and 100 US dollars for foreigners.

Only alert cases and contacts are being tested at the Public Health Laboratory—for free.

However, the Manager of the Emergency Operations Center at the Public Health Laboratory now says they are not receiving test results from the facility.

“Majority of testing is done at the private clinic and we are not getting data from the private clinic and that is a concern,” Dr. Angelo Guop said in an interview with Eye Radio on Saturday.



“We have been talking to this private clinic to bring us the data so that we include it in our reporting. Most of the time we are reporting our data coming from the state and the public health laboratory which is testing less than 20 percent.”

In the last two weeks, the private clinic has reportedly confirmed more than 50 positive coronavirus cases—mostly travelers.

“They have confirmed more than 53 positive cases but we don’t know details of the people,” Dr. Guop disclosed.

There is still one private clinic empowered to test for coronavirus but authorities say they plan to open four more.

The chairperson of the coronavirus taskforce, Abdelbagi had said immigration officials will only recognize test results from MED-Blue Clinic.

As of Saturday, the public health laboratory confirmed three new coronavirus cases, raising the tally to 3,231 with 3,111 recoveries and 62 deaths.

Share with friends: Facebook twitter