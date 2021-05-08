8th May 2021
Make a Donation

Listen Live

You are here: Home  |  Education | National News | News   |   Private schools protest order regulating school fees

Private schools protest order regulating school fees

Author: Jale Richard | Published: 4 hours ago

Students at Juba Day Secondary School in Juba, South Sudan | File photo

The South Sudan National Union of Private Schools has threatened to lay down their tools if any private school is shut down in enforcement of the order regulating school fees.

On Thursday, the Ministry of General Education directed all private schools to charge annual fees not exceeding 80,000 South Sudanese Pounds while private boarding schools are to charge fees not exceeding 200,000 Pounds.

The education ministry had said it received several complaints from parents across the country that some private schools were charging very high school fees.

But in a meeting Friday, the South Sudan National Union of Private Schools has rejected the order regulating school fees and threatened to lay down their tools if any private school is shut down.

The deputy chairperson of the union, Achiek Manjuat John, says the government should treat private schools as an alternative because they absorb the biggest number of students in the country.

A member of the Union, Waseka Mwanda Fred however suggests laying down of tools if any school is shut down by the government.

The Union resolved to deliver a letter to the Vice President for Service Cluster, Hussein Abdelbagi on Monday.

Popular Stories
Fr. Mathiang’s relative taken into custody over bishop-elect’s shooting 1

Fr. Mathiang’s relative taken into custody over bishop-elect’s shooting

Published Monday, May 3, 2021

Diplomats pen a ‘public letter of concern’ to Kiir, his deputies 2

Diplomats pen a ‘public letter of concern’ to Kiir, his deputies

Published Wednesday, May 5, 2021

Police offer 2 million reward for wanted kidnappers 3

Police offer 2 million reward for wanted kidnappers

Published Saturday, May 1, 2021

Ayii says he won’t compensate families of Pieri plane crash 4

Ayii says he won’t compensate families of Pieri plane crash

Published Thursday, May 6, 2021

Knife-wielding Egyptians harass, molest S. Sudanese teens in Cairo 5

Knife-wielding Egyptians harass, molest S. Sudanese teens in Cairo

Published Wednesday, May 5, 2021

Latest StoriesSee all stories

SSOMA boycotts Rome talks over Gen. Abraham’s killing

Published 50 mins ago

Police hold five over Buluk fire

Published 3 hours ago

Private schools protest order regulating school fees

Published 4 hours ago

Police nab ‘prime suspect’ of Bishop Carlassare’s shooters

Published 22 hours ago

Plane victims’ families vow law suit despite Ayii’s ‘no compensation’ statement

Published Friday, May 7, 2021

Kenya reaffirms reciprocal visa waiver for S.Sudanese

Published Friday, May 7, 2021

Support Eye Radio, the first independent radio broadcaster of news, information & entertainment in South Sudan.

Make a monthly or a one off contribution.
8th May 2021

Copyright 2021. All rights reserved. Eye Radio is a product of Eye Media Limited.