Private schools protest order regulating school fees

The South Sudan National Union of Private Schools has threatened to lay down their tools if any private school is shut down in enforcement of the order regulating school fees.

On Thursday, the Ministry of General Education directed all private schools to charge annual fees not exceeding 80,000 South Sudanese Pounds while private boarding schools are to charge fees not exceeding 200,000 Pounds.

The education ministry had said it received several complaints from parents across the country that some private schools were charging very high school fees.

But in a meeting Friday, the South Sudan National Union of Private Schools has rejected the order regulating school fees and threatened to lay down their tools if any private school is shut down.

The deputy chairperson of the union, Achiek Manjuat John, says the government should treat private schools as an alternative because they absorb the biggest number of students in the country.

A member of the Union, Waseka Mwanda Fred however suggests laying down of tools if any school is shut down by the government.

The Union resolved to deliver a letter to the Vice President for Service Cluster, Hussein Abdelbagi on Monday.

Share with friends: Facebook twitter