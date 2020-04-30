‘Prophet’ Abraham Chol faces five charges

A lawyer says the police have pressed five charges against self-proclaimed prophet Abraham Chol, including public nuisance and criminal intimidation.

On Sunday, police officers arrested Pastor Chol after he reportedly defied the presidential directive banning all gatherings, including religious activities.

The police spokesperson told Eye Radio on Monday that the religious leader resisted arrest and verbally insulted the officers.

Pastor Chol, who owns Cush International Church, is being held at Gudele 2 Police Station, Kubri Aboba.

The Deputy Chairperson of South Sudan Law Society said on Wednesday that lawyers went to the police to find out the allegations that the 53-year old was tortured during the arrest, not charged, and was humiliated by security personnel.

“He was charged with five accounts, the sections of the law were 177 of the Penal Code, which talks about public nuisance and section 245, which covers the criminal intimidation by him, and section 116 refusing to answer public servant to question,” Justice Ajonye Perpetua told Eye Radio.

She says Chol also faces the law for violating section 52 related to abetment, section 120, and 23 of the Penal Code 2008.