27th April 2020
Make a Donation

Listen Live

You are here: Home  |  COVID-19 | Featured | Health | National News | News   |   ‘Prophet’ in cell for flouting anti-coronavirus rules

‘Prophet’ in cell for flouting anti-coronavirus rules

Author: Woja Emmanuel | Published: 4 hours ago

Pastor Abraham Chol in police cell in Juba on Sunday, April 26, 20202 | Credit | Courtesy

Police have arrested self-proclaimed Prophet Abraham Chol for defying anti-coronavirus directives.

In March 2020, President Salva Kiir issued a directive banning social gathering, sports, church events and political activities countrywide.

Pastor Abraham Chol is the owner of Cush International Church and is also known to his followers as Prophet Abraham.

He was arrested on Sunday by a joint security unit, according to the police spokesperson.

“When his followers came, we asked them to go back,” Maj.-Gen Daniel Justin told Eye Radio.

“He was up on the hill. When we came down, he started quarreling with us, insulting us saying a lot of nonsense. So, we detained him.”

He stated that Chol is now in police custody and investigation is ongoing.

South has six cases of the pandemic, which has caused crises all over the world.

Currently on air

21:30:00 - 22:00:00

News Hour: Arabic

Listen Live
Popular Stories
Gov’t “cancels” income tax 1

Gov’t “cancels” income tax

Published Tuesday, April 21, 2020

Ministry of Health confirms fifth Coronavirus case 2

Ministry of Health confirms fifth Coronavirus case

Published Thursday, April 23, 2020

Angelina snubs parliamentary summon 3

Angelina snubs parliamentary summon

Published Wednesday, April 22, 2020

COVID-19: Official on ‘rumuors’ of a sixth case 4

COVID-19: Official on ‘rumuors’ of a sixth case

Published Saturday, April 25, 2020

Mountain hikers warned 5

Mountain hikers warned

Published Wednesday, April 22, 2020

Latest StoriesSee all stories

Jonglei criticizes cancellation of income tax

Published 3 hours ago

‘Prophet’ in cell for flouting anti-coronavirus rules

Published 4 hours ago

SSFA to get financial aid from FIFA

Published 7 hours ago

Mvolo cattle raid death toll rises to 10

Published 8 hours ago

Soldiers prevent IDPs from exiting Malakal camp

Published 8 hours ago

Investigate the ‘raping’ of female police trainees -CEPO

Published 9 hours ago

Support Eye Radio, the first independent radio broadcaster of news, information & entertainment in South Sudan.

Make a monthly or a one off contribution.
27th April 2020

Copyright 2020. All rights reserved. Eye Radio is a product of Eye Media Limited.