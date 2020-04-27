‘Prophet’ in cell for flouting anti-coronavirus rules

Police have arrested self-proclaimed Prophet Abraham Chol for defying anti-coronavirus directives.

In March 2020, President Salva Kiir issued a directive banning social gathering, sports, church events and political activities countrywide.

Pastor Abraham Chol is the owner of Cush International Church and is also known to his followers as Prophet Abraham.

He was arrested on Sunday by a joint security unit, according to the police spokesperson.

“When his followers came, we asked them to go back,” Maj.-Gen Daniel Justin told Eye Radio.

“He was up on the hill. When we came down, he started quarreling with us, insulting us saying a lot of nonsense. So, we detained him.”

He stated that Chol is now in police custody and investigation is ongoing.

South has six cases of the pandemic, which has caused crises all over the world.