27th July 2020
Protect humanitarians, gov't reminded

Protect humanitarians, gov’t reminded

Author: Woja Emmanuel | Published: 1 min ago

An aid worker attends to a sick baby in South Sudan | Credit | MSF

The European Union Ambassador to South Sudan has reiterated calls to the government to create a conducive environment for humanitarian workers.

Two weeks ago, two aid workers were shot dead along with four people they were helping when armed men attacked them in Pajut town, Duk County, Jonglei State.

On 16 May, a staff of Médecins Sans Frontiers and two staff of another humanitarian organization were also killed when fighting erupted in and around Pieri town, Jonglei State.

According to the United Nations Office for Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs, the inter-communal conflict in the Greater Jonglei area has killed hundreds of people and thousands of others forced to flee the area.

“We are still seeing humanitarian workers who are effectively sacrificing their lives,” Snead Walsh told the media at the weekend.

“So, we really want to urge the government to continue to work with us to create a safe environment for humanitarian workers.”

The violence in Jonglei has forced aid groups such as MSF and ICRC to limit their operations in recent weeks.

Since the beginning of 2020, up to seven aid workers have been reportedly killed in South Sudan.

This brings the total number of humanitarians killed since 2013 to 122, most of whom were South Sudanese nationals.

Protect humanitarians, gov't reminded

