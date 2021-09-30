Protect small businesses, shop-razing local gov’t told

A group of business persons in Central Equatoria State have called on the authorities of Juba City Council to protect and promote small-scale business.

Small-scale business is a privately-owned enterprise with low initial capital and low sales volume compared to regular-sized business.

This week, owners of illegal business structures demolished by Juba City Council in Custom market expressed disappointment over how demolition exercise was executed.

The traders whose structures were bulldozed by the city council appealed to the government to provide them with a piece of land to continue doing business.

“These small businesses are contributing to the local economy of the country. They are innovative – they are creating jobs for themselves and others,” Robert Pitia, chairperson of Central Equatoria State Chamber of Commerce, told the media.

On Wednesday, the authorities of Juba City Council reportedly returned the over 40 wheelbarrows they confiscated to the owners with conditions that no one shall sell his or her goods by the road or in front of any shop or gas station.

The Mayor – Kalisto Lado – said displaying of the goods on the main streets was partly causing traffic jams and littering.

The order has been implemented at several locations – including Gudele One, Hai Thoura, Jebel, and Customs markets.

According to the Juba City Council By-law of 2013 as amended in 2020, no business holders, companies and organization shall be allowed to construct houses or business places randomly without approval from Juba City Council.

The law further states that whoever violates approved building plans or maps shall be liable for a fine not exceeding 150,000 SSP or imprisonment for a term not exceeding two months or with both.

