17th May 2019
Make a Donation

Listen Live

You are here: Home  |  National News | News | Politics   |   Protesters in Ethiopia demand Kiir’s resignation

Protesters in Ethiopia demand Kiir’s resignation

Author: Obaj Okuch | Published: 4 hours ago

PHOTO CREDIT| Courtesy

Some South Sudanese on SPLA Day demonstrated in front of their embassy in the Ethiopian capital, Addis Ababa, demanding President Salva Kiir to step down.

The dozens of people were reportedly singing anti-government slogans and carrying placards with writings such as KiirMustGo.

But the South Sudanese ambassador to Ethiopia describes the protesters as former rebels.

Ambassador James Pitia Morgan says the protesters were led by Dickson Gatluak, the former spokesperson of vice President Taban Deng Gai.

He says the Ethiopian police dispersed the demonstrators shortly after they got to the embassy.

“Dickson Gatluak is a rebel and he is fighting against the government of South Sudan,” Ambassador Morgan told Eye Radio Friday.

“You know that he formed his movement after defecting from being spokesperson for First Vice President Taban Deng Gai.”

He said the protesters only carried placards to the embassy but no fighting ensued. He also said that the protesters came carrying placards with slogans that were anti-government.

Currently on air

18:00:00 - 19:00:00

Score-sheet

Listen Live
Popular Stories
Over $3million approved for treatment of SSPDF 1

Over $3million approved for treatment of SSPDF

Published Sunday, May 12, 2019

Gubernatorial decree banning night clubs unconstitutional according to advocate 2

Gubernatorial decree banning night clubs unconstitutional according to advocate

Published Monday, May 13, 2019

Transcript: Kiir statement on the occasion of SPLA Day 2019 3

Transcript: Kiir statement on the occasion of SPLA Day 2019

Published Wednesday, May 15, 2019

Activist expresses fears on Juba-Beijing Road Deals 4

Activist expresses fears on Juba-Beijing Road Deals

Published Wednesday, May 15, 2019

Kiir reiterates call to Dr. Machar to return to Juba 5

Kiir reiterates call to Dr. Machar to return to Juba

Published Tuesday, May 14, 2019

Latest StoriesSee all stories

Members of public disappointed with SPLA Day postponement

Published 4 hours ago

Protesters in Ethiopia demand Kiir’s resignation

Published 4 hours ago

Hotel stops offering meals to peace delegates

Published 4 hours ago

Citizens feel secure in 2019 according to UNMISS survey

Published 4 hours ago

War and peace in South Sudan only benefits the elites-former white house official

Published 4 hours ago

Governor calling for review of Marial-bai agreement

Published 5 hours ago

Support Eye Radio, the first independent radio broadcaster of news, information & entertainment in South Sudan.

Make a monthly or a one off contribution.
17th May 2019

Copyright 2019. All rights reserved. eyeRadio is a product of eye Media Limited.