Protesters in Ethiopia demand Kiir’s resignation

Some South Sudanese on SPLA Day demonstrated in front of their embassy in the Ethiopian capital, Addis Ababa, demanding President Salva Kiir to step down.

The dozens of people were reportedly singing anti-government slogans and carrying placards with writings such as KiirMustGo.

But the South Sudanese ambassador to Ethiopia describes the protesters as former rebels.

Ambassador James Pitia Morgan says the protesters were led by Dickson Gatluak, the former spokesperson of vice President Taban Deng Gai.

He says the Ethiopian police dispersed the demonstrators shortly after they got to the embassy.

“Dickson Gatluak is a rebel and he is fighting against the government of South Sudan,” Ambassador Morgan told Eye Radio Friday.

“You know that he formed his movement after defecting from being spokesperson for First Vice President Taban Deng Gai.”

He said the protesters only carried placards to the embassy but no fighting ensued. He also said that the protesters came carrying placards with slogans that were anti-government.