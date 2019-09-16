Public outrage on government’s borrowing

Some members of the public have expressed disappointment over the government’s plan to borrow money to clear unpaid salaries for civil servants yet it is pumping oil.

Civil servants have not been receiving their salaries since March.

Last week, the minister of information, Michael Makuei, told Eye Radio that the government had already secured loans for clearing the unpaid salaries.

But some members of the public have criticized the move, questioning why when South Sudan is producing oil.

According to the ministry of petroleum, South Sudan produces more than 175,000 barrels per day.

At the current oil prices, the government gets over 5.5 million US dollars per day or more than 165 million US dollars per month.

Some members of the public shared their views with Eye Radio.

“We are surprised, we the citizens of the country, why is the government always talking about loan, and the oil is always being taken to the market? Who is really using the money? Is it the government or the citizens? So, we are supposed to be assured who is using the oil money.”

“For the issue of loan, they did not mention how much and this shows that there is no accountability in the country Because when you take a loan, it should be made public to the people of South Sudan, because at the end of the day the money is going to be used to pay civil servants. People should know where the money is coming from, that’s why I’m saying there is no accountability, and this is corruption.”

“You know the issue of loan is always being talked about. We don’t know where this money is going? They just take loans and the public service is still suffering, they have not received their salaries. Where is this money going?”

Meanwhile, a civil society activist has echoed the concerns about loans to clear outstanding civil servants’ salaries.

The executive director of Okay Africa Foundation, Wani Michael, says continuous borrowing risks the future of the next generations.

Speaking to Eye Radio, Wani challenged the government to explain to South Sudanese what exactly it is doing with the petrodollars.

“You are borrowing money when your budget is entirely funded by the oil, you estimated in the budget that you will be pumping oil every day, that’s is a lot of money at the benchmark of 55 USD dollars per a barrel. It is not a good practice for the government to pick loans to pay because we have oil money and remember we also picked loans for road construction. So, they should be able to tell us where is the oil money for them to pay salaries because the budget entirely talks about payment of salaries and good and service.”

