Public universities to reopen after receiving partial funding

Public universities are expected to re-open next week or so after receiving two months’ operational costs.

This is according to the minister of higher education, science and technology – Yien Oral.

“They will operate soon. For the last weeks, the universities’ administrations have been paid two months’ operational fees,” he told reporters in Juba.

He said that each public university has been given 3 million South Sudanese Pounds except the University of Juba.

“The University got a 4 million SSP-loans and the other universities have got 3 million ssp, as well as the contractors’ companies that feed students have been paid 10% of the money,” said Oral.

Last month, a dispute over new fee structure led to suspension of the reopening of the public universities.

“So now, I would say this week, next week or as soon as possible, the universities will be re-opened,” he announced.

Yien Oral said this yearS’s accademic admission targets more than 9,000 students.