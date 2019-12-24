24th December 2019
Education

Public university admission falls short of target

Author: Jale Richard | Published: 4 hours ago

Minister Deng Deng Hoc during the press conference. Credit. Okot Emmanuel/Eye Radio.

The ministry of higher education has admitted less than 4, 000 out of the targeted 17,000 students to the five public universities from the 2018/2019 intake.

The acting minister of higher education, science and technology said 3,987 students have been approved for admission in to the five public universities. The number is however short of the 17,000 targeted for admission across the country.

But minister Deng says overall, there is a slight increase in the number of students enrolling in universities compared to last year.

” The announcement of this admission results is very important especially from the candidates, but also for the universities,” he said on Monday, adding that next year’s admission would be done on time.

Last year, the ministry admitted only 2,103 students.

24th December 2019

