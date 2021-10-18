18th October 2021
Quadruplets’ father appeals for support

Author: Yar Ajak | Published: 8 hours ago

Achai Garang, 21, and her newborns in a hospital bed in Wau at the weekend | Credit | Facebook

The father of quadruplets born in Wau hospital in Western Bar El Ghazal State is appealing for humanitarian assistance to raise hischildren.

Achai Garang is the mother of the children. At the age of 21, she gave birth two days ago to four babies, two boys and two girls.

The family says it is not able to support their newborns who are stranded at the hospital after the breadwinner lost his job last year.

“These kids now are in need of help with milk and other basic need; their mom too,” John Ujuan Majok told Eye Radio.

His contract ended in 2020 but since then, he has been unable to secure himself another job.

“I am doing nothing here and I have no money to travel to Wau,” he added.

This is the third time in recent years a South Sudanese woman has given birth to quadruplets.

In 2019, a woman in her 20s also gave birth to 4 babies – two boys and two girls – in Juba.

In June last year, a 26-year-old mother identified as Nyanjok Dut gave birth to four babies at Rumbek State Hospital.

