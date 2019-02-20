20th February 2019
Quit living in hotels, activist tells leaders

Author: Staff | Published: 13 hours ago

Edmond Yakani, CEPO's Executive Director speaking during an event in Juba

An activist has expressed disappointment in some political leaders for allegedly staying in hotels amidst financial constraints.

This comes after the incumbent TGoNU said it does not have money to implement the pre-transitional period activities.

However, Edmond Yakani, the executive director of the Community Empowerment for Progress Organization, questions why some leaders are being accommodated in posh hotels yet they have houses in Juba.

“Why are MPs staying in hotels and leave their own houses that they have built in Juba when their houses are smarter than the hotels they are staying in?”

If we are really nationalist and if we want to put money to the national interest, leave the hotels and go to you houses.

Last week, some members of the public also wondered why the government is asking the international community to financially support the implementation of the peace accord when it is pumping oil daily.

Edmond further questioned: “Where is the interest of the poor citizens?”

