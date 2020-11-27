27th November 2020
R-JMEC expresses concern about legislature-less peace gov’t

Author: Daniel Danis | Published: 1 min ago

J-MEC Chairperson Maj. Gen. Charles Tai Gituai speaking during the handover ceremony - Credit | RJMEC | August 16, 2020

The chairperson of the peace monitoring body is concerned about absence of checks and balances since the formation of the transitional government in February 2020.

South Sudan currently has one arm of the government (executive), with just the president, vice Presidents and cabinet ministers.

There are no functioning legislative assemblies and commissions at the national and state levels.

The peace agreement expects all levels of government to restore permanent and sustainable peace, security and stability in the country.

These include carrying out radical reforms and transformation of public financial management systems to ensure transparency and accountability.

The chairperson of the Revitalized Joint Monitoring and Evaluation Commission (R-JMEC), Charles Tai, expresses his concerns over the delay in establishing the remaining arms of the government.

Establishing and staffing the entire RTGoUN structures and making them operational will enhance the normal functioning of government at all levels,” Tai added.

According to the peace deal, the government is supposed to establish independent commissions that shall restructure, rehabilitate, and ensure radical reform of the civil service.

“Once restructured or reconstituted, these institutions and commissions will promote accountability and transparency at all levels of government. I expect to hear from the R-TGoUN the progress on this matter,” the Kenyan diplomat added.

R-JMEC is constituted under Chapter VII of the R-ARCSS and is responsible for monitoring and overseeing the implementation of the deal and the mandate and tasks of the TGoNU, including the adherence of the Parties to the agreed timelines and implementation schedule.

In case of non-implementation of the mandate and tasks of the TGoNU, or other serious deficiencies, the R-JMEC shall recommend appropriate corrective action to the TGoNU.

