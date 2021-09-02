Raiders kill Uror man

One person has been killed in a cattle-related incident in Uror County, Jonglei State.

According to the County Commissioner, Tang Chatim, the armed youth believed to be from the neighboring area attacked Kuat Boma of Pieri Payam on Wednesday morning.

The deceased has been identified as Tut Choul, 32. The attackers reportedly drove away 18 heads of cattle.

“They have now taken them toward the south of Uror County and the youth are still tracking them,” Chatim told Eye Radio on Thursday.

He described the incident as “unwarranted” attack by the armed youth.

The commissioner added that the incident is a violation of the resolutions of the Jonglei grassroots peace initiative of 2021.

Early this year, Vice President James Wani Igga initiated a people-to-people peace conference in the greater Jonglei region to address the root causes of communal violence.

The conference held in Jonglei and Greater Pibor resolved to end the circle of violence related to cattle raids, revenge attacks, and child abductions.

However, such incidents have continued to occur.

