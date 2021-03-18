Rainstorm damages parked aircraft, blows off roofs

Two parked planes have been damaged by violent storm that hit several parts of Juba on Wednesday evening.

The planes were stationed at Juba International Airport.

According to the director of the airport, the planes were not tied to a hanger when the strong wind and heavy rain came pouring down at around 7pm local time.

Kur Kuol told Eye Radio this morning that several other planes were swung around by the wind.

The wind destroyed the wings of one of the cargo plane.

He says some of the planes were pushed by the wind to the eastern side of the airport.

Meanwhile, some residents of Juba have been made homeless after the strong wind and heavy storm destroyed their shelter and other properties.

Some Juba residents are now homeless after violent storm destroyed their houses last night. It blew off roofs at Referendum and Lemon Gaba, with some forced to shelter under trees; and others, at neighbors' homes | Credit | Charles Wote/Eye Radio #SouthSudan pic.twitter.com/OEuciAXAyl — Eye Radio (@EyeRadioJuba) March 18, 2021

In some areas, such as Referendum and Lemon Gaba, the wind blew off most of the roofs and collapsed fences.

“Roofs are off and this morning when I moved around, I found out that many houses fell down and latrines collapsed – including mine,” a resident told explained.

Some residents were forced to shelter under trees and others in their neighbors’ homes.

Those who spoke to Eye Radio this morning say they could not sleep last night.

The UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs this week said the upcoming rainy season in South Sudan is forecasted to lead once again to major floods in the most food-insecure areas.

Share with friends: Facebook twitter