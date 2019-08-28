Raja clashes leave 3 dead

A latest fighting between the army and an armed opposition group has reportedly left three soldiers dead in Lol State.

According to the state minister of information, the clashes erupted North-East of Raja town on Tuesday.

Anei Anei says the South Sudan United Front attacked the SSPDF base in Raja.

He told Eye Radio that three soldiers were killed during the attack and two senior officers were captured by government forces.

“They tried to attack Raja base of SSPDF, but when they realized that the power was not equal to the SSPDF soldiers’, they pulled back,” Anei said.

“And immediately, our forces chased them and eventually captured 13 soldiers, including the deputy commander, Col. Fadil Ahmed Fadil.”

Anei added that the opposition group abducted three farmers on the outskirts of Raja town.

Eye Radio was unable to get hold of the South Sudan United Front for comment.