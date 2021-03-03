3rd March 2021
Rapist goes to jail

Author: Michael Daniel | Published: 2 mins ago

The Gender-Based Violence and Juvenile Court: Nader Edris Sabit, 20, in white t-shirt on Tuesday, March 2, 2021 | Credit | Michael Daniel/Eye Radio

The Gender-Based Violence and Juvenile Court has sentenced a 20-year-old man to 10 years in prison for defiling a 16-year-old schoolgirl.

Nader Edris Sabit committed the crime at Gudele’s Lemon Gaba area in Juba in December 2020.

According to court findings, Edris was dating the girl when he sexually assaulted her.

The convict is said to have invited the girl to spend a night in his house where he raped her.

The presiding judge, Francis Amum Awin, found Edris guilty of defilement.

“Reparation the convict must pay the victim 500,000 Pounds as reparation through the civil proceeding,”

Edris was tried in accordance with article 247, subsection 2 of the South Sudan Panel Code 2008.

The GBV and juveniles court was set up last year to try people accused of committing sexual-related crimes in South Sudan.

So far, it has sent over 10 molesters and rapists to prison.

