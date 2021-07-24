24th July 2021
Rapper Mantani dies in Kampala

Author: Jale Richard | Published: 8 hours ago

Mantani was involved in a road accident on July 22, in Moyo, Uganda/Photo/Hardlife Avenue Stars.

South Sudanese rapper and music producer, Mantani of the Hardlife Avenue Stars has succumbed to head injuries he sustained two days ago in an accident.

Mantani whose full names are Murye Alex lost the battle Saturday morning in Kampala.

He had been referred to a hospital in Kampala from Lacor Hospital in Gulu.

Mantani was involved in a road accident in Moyo District of the West Nile region in Uganda, on July 22.

“It is true, he died an hour ago,” Promoter Sam, the group’s former manager, confirmed the sad news to Eye Radio via phone.

“They had actually reached the hospital but there was a bit of delay. The person who was supposed to do the scan was not available and they were trying to reach another hospital and that was when he lost the battle.”

Promoter Sam said Mantani was transferred to Kampala for a CT scan on his head after sustaining a serious head injury.

“But unfortunately, he didn’t make it. He lost the battle. It  has broken all of us,” said Promoter Sam.

From Yaude to their latest Ana Yau Bi Arif, Mantani, together with Nicky Prince and Linus, formed the most dynamic music trio in South Sudan.

For ten years, they have produced hit music tackling social and relationship issues.

