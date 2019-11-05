Refugee advocate calls for U.S. engagement ahead of 12 Nov deadline

A refugee advocacy organization is urging the Trump administration to exert more pressure on South Sudanese leaders to honor the peace deal as the November 12 deadline approaches.

The parties to the revitalized peace agreement are expected to form a government of national unity next week. But political disagreements already exists.

The main opposition group, SPLM-IO, wants the establishment of a coalition government to be pushed to ahead to allow parties to implement the crucial security arrangements.

These include training and unification of various forces under one national army, national security and police services.

But the incumbent government insists on forming the government next week.

The Refugee International organization says these disagreements risk returning South Sudan to horrific violence that has displaced a third of the country’s population.

It says millions of South Sudanese leaving in the neighboring countries are yearning for sustained peace so that they return home to rebuild their livelihoods.

The organization often challenges governments, policymakers, and administrations to improve the lives of displaced people around the world.

In sent to Eye Radio today, the organization particularly called on the United States to engage the leaders to build momentum toward peace leading up to November 12 and beyond.

“U.S. engagement is needed more than ever to build momentum toward peace leading up to November 12 and beyond,” the statement partially reads.

The organization ‘Senior Advocate for Human Rights, Daniel Sullivan, says the people of South Sudan need support and encouragement from the “United States and the international community if they are to have a brighter future”.

“In just one week, South Sudan will face a deadline to form a transitional government. But South Sudan’s leaders have failed to implement key aspects of last year’s peace agreement,” said Sullivan.

In October this year, Refugee International published a report that said South Sudan remains one of the most difficult countries for women due to the levels of sexual violence.

It noted that the complete breakdown of the rule of law since 2013 permitted armed men to operate with impunity throughout the conflict.

The report further said widespread displacement of about 2.2 million people outside of the country and 1.5 million people within the country exacerbates other risks to the safety of women and girls, including intimate partner violence and underage pregnancy.

It also called for pressure on the parties to implement all parts of the peace agreement, especially establishing the hybrid AU-South Sudanese court to ensure accountability for widespread sexual violence during the conflict.

Without that pressure, South Sudan’s leaders will continue to drag their feet on the peace process, making violence more likely,” Sullivan added.