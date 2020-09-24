Regional leaders expected to witness signing of Sudanese peace deal in Juba

President Salva Kiir has sent out invitation letters to various heads of state to attend the final signing ceremony of the Sudanese peace agreement.

The event has been slated for October 3, 2020 in Juba.

On Tuesday, President Kiir invited his Egyptian counterpart Abdel Fattah el-Sisi to participate in the event.

South Sudan Deputy Minister of Defense, Malek Ruben, who is also a member of the mediation team said preparations for the signing ceremony are at the advanced stage.

“Many envoys were dispatched in the region to extend the letters of invitation for all the heads of state to come and witness the signing ceremony,” Ruben said.

In August, the Sudanese transitional government and armed opposition groups signed the initial peace deal in Juba.

The peace deal addresses issues of wealth-sharing, power-sharing, political and national issues, security arrangements, land ownership and pastoralist-farmer disputes.

Others are justice, equality, reconciliation and compensation in Darfur region, Southern Kordufan and Nuba Mountain.

