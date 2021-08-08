8th August 2021
Make a Donation

Listen Live

You are here: Home  |  Economy | National News | News   |   Renk farmers appeal for gov’t fuel to salvage planting season

Renk farmers appeal for gov’t fuel to salvage planting season

Author: Elsheikh Chol | Published: 8 hours ago

Renk is one of the counties in Upper Nile State producing abundance of sorghum and sim-sim| Credit | Courtesy

Farmers in Renk County of Upper Nile State are appealing to the government to intervene to save the agricultural season threatened by lack of fuel.

According to Renk County Farmers’ Union, 90 percent of the 1.5 million acres earmarked for cultivation this season is lying idle.

This is after the government through the agricultural bank did not provide them enough funding for fuel to aid their production.

The government through the agricultural bank used to support local farmers in Renk by providing low-interest loans for fuel and other farm inputs.

But the chairman of Renk County Farmers’ Union says the agriculture ministry has not provided the 2,000 barrels of fuel it promised last April.

Mr. Dau said they have now been left with one option—to plant one type of crop for subsistence use or risk losing all this year’s planting season.

“We have concluded that the season is threatened to fail due to lack of fuel,” Mr. Dau told Eye Radio on Saturday.

“The farmers did not receive the gasoline, so on this occasion, I am appealing to the president of the republic, First Vice President, and the other four Vice presidents if it is possible, they should rescue the remaining part of the season to bring to us the gasoline in the coming one or two weeks.”

Renk County neighboring Sudan in the north is known for its abundance of agricultural products such as sim-sim, sorghum, and other crops.

Farmers there use mechanized methods of farming to produce for commercial use.

“Time to plant most of the crops is gone, now we are left with only one kind of corn that can be cultivated in the remaining period of 15 days from now. Apart from this, time for planting all other crops has passed,” Mr. Dau added.

The Farmers Union in Renk used to sell their produce to the government, and UN agencies such as World Food Program. Some export their produce to Sudan.

Popular Stories
Gen. Gatwech declares self interim SPLM-IO leader, First Vice President 1

Gen. Gatwech declares self interim SPLM-IO leader, First Vice President

Published Tuesday, August 3, 2021

Central bank stops use of official bank rate 2

Central bank stops use of official bank rate

Published Wednesday, August 4, 2021

Battered Aluel Messi still locked inside a house in Kuajok, says family 3

Battered Aluel Messi still locked inside a house in Kuajok, says family

Published Wednesday, August 4, 2021

NSS closes down Sudd Institute, arrests Dr Mayai 4

NSS closes down Sudd Institute, arrests Dr Mayai

Published Monday, August 2, 2021

Gen. Gatwech claims he’s committed to peace deal implementation 5

Gen. Gatwech claims he’s committed to peace deal implementation

Published Wednesday, August 4, 2021

Latest StoriesSee all stories

SPLM-IO told to ‘put house in order’ following Magenis fighting

Published 5 hours ago

Displaced residents of Jebel Teman urged to return home

Published 7 hours ago

Renk farmers appeal for gov’t fuel to salvage planting season

Published 8 hours ago

Kiir tasks Mundari leaders to calm situation

Published 9 hours ago

SPLA-IO factions clash in Magenis

Published Saturday, August 7, 2021

Clerics call for an end to Tambura conflict

Published Saturday, August 7, 2021

Support Eye Radio, the first independent radio broadcaster of news, information & entertainment in South Sudan.

Make a monthly or a one off contribution.
8th August 2021

Copyright 2021. All rights reserved. Eye Radio is a product of Eye Media Limited.