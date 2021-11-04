4th November 2021
Renk farmers appeal to UN agencies to buy their sorghum

Some of bags of sorghum belonging to farmers in Renk County. The farmers says they have good harvests this season - courtesy

Farmers in Renk County in Northern Upper Nile State have appealed to the UN agencies and humanitarian groups to buy their 2 million bags of sorghum.

Located in the northern part of the country, Renk County is known for its abundance of agricultural produce such as sim-sim, sorghum, and other crops.

According to the chairperson of the Farmers Union, the farmers in Renk had good harvests this season.

However, Kur Dau says they do not have a market to sell their surpluses.

“We are appealing to the UN agencies to come and buy our harvest in Renk for the food security in South Sudan and neighboring countries if they want,” he told Eye Radio.

“They have to come and buy from the farmers not from companies and the aim is to encourage local farmers or those who are producing personally.

“Sorghum is the main crop for us here. We have always been cultivating enough sorghum in this vast land to improve food production for the country. Now we have more than two million bags of sorghum.”

In South Sudan, the agriculture sector is reportedly facing poor and inadequate infrastructure challenges.

In addition, lack of developed trunk, feeder roads, railway and general transport systems is said to inhibit movement of goods.

