20th November 2019
Make a Donation

Listen Live

You are here: Home  |  Featured | Health | News   |   Renk residents get vaccinated against cholera

Renk residents get vaccinated against cholera

Author: Gladys Fred | Published: 4 hours ago

Health organizations have begun a vaccination campaign against cholera in Renk town of Northern Upper Nile State.

According to the World Health Organization, the vaccination exercise comes after a cholera outbreak was declared in the neighboring Sudan last month.

A total of 278 cases, including eight deaths, were reported in states bordering Northern Upper Nile.

These include Blue Nile and Sennar, which are bordering Ethiopia and South Sudan, respectively.

W.H.O Representative to South Sudan, Olushayo Olu, says given the proximity and since returnees from Sudan are trickling into Renk town, the risk of cholera importation to Renk is high.

The five-day campaign started on Tuesday and will end on Saturday.

The second round of the vaccination campaign will take place in Renk between December 9 and 13.

Currently on air

09:30:00 - 13:00:00

SoundTrack Show

Listen Live
Popular Stories
Makuei responds to U.S ‘100 days’ criticism 1

Makuei responds to U.S ‘100 days’ criticism

Published Friday, November 15, 2019

Gov’t can pay civil servants monthly – ex-NRA chief 2

Gov’t can pay civil servants monthly – ex-NRA chief

Published Tuesday, November 19, 2019

U.S questions Kiir, Machar’s leadership ability 3

U.S questions Kiir, Machar’s leadership ability

Published Thursday, November 14, 2019

South Sudan women’s team beat Zanzibar 5-0 4

South Sudan women’s team beat Zanzibar 5-0

Published Monday, November 18, 2019

Authorities set to “chop” idle planes at JIA 5

Authorities set to “chop” idle planes at JIA

Published Saturday, November 16, 2019

Latest StoriesSee all stories

Renk residents get vaccinated against cholera

Published 4 hours ago

Inferno destroys shops at Juba’s Custom Market

Published 16 hours ago

Makana should step down “if he wants to be respected”

Published 19 hours ago

Juba residents to get electricity on Thursday

Published 21 hours ago

Gov’t can pay civil servants monthly – ex-NRA chief

Published 1 day ago

South Sudan women’s team beat Zanzibar 5-0

Published 2 days ago

Support Eye Radio, the first independent radio broadcaster of news, information & entertainment in South Sudan.

Make a monthly or a one off contribution.
20th November 2019

Copyright 2019. All rights reserved. Eye Radio is a product of Eye Media Limited.