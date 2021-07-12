Renk’s flood victims in dire need of humanitarian aid

This comes after a heavy downpour last week, with flood waters reportedly submerging homes and rendering families homeless.

Some of the locals displaced by the flood called on the national government and well-wishers to provide them with both food and non-food items.

The flood victims spoke to the state media this weekend.

“All these years we have been displaced like this, this is not the first time but this year it is now the worst, if the government can help, they should come and intervene, some of us are now helpless,” one of the flood victims said.

“The water current now is too powerful, our children are even not going to school, and we have been in this water now for three years, we are living in this flooded area, there was a canal but it was small, we want the canal to be widen to take the water to the river.”

“We want this water to be channeled to the river, our houses have been submerged especially here in block 10 and 11, and it is serious.”

For his part, the county commissioner – Dok Guot Ngor said the downpour has submerged the town.

“There have been a heavy rain in the town of Renk, within the eastern part of the town, block 16, 17, 12, 11 and 10 has been submerge, we are in a big problem because the locals are living in water,” said Dok Guot.

“We are appealing to the petroleum company, especially Dar petroleum, to come and help us with their graders and create a water way to take the water to the river to reduce the water level.”