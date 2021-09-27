27th September 2021
Make a Donation

Listen Live

You are here: Home  |  News   |   Renovation of parliament building nears completion – Paul Yoane

Renovation of parliament building nears completion – Paul Yoane

Author: Charles Wote | Published: 4 hours ago

Hon. Paul Yoane Bonju, designated chairperson of the Information Committee at the Transitional National Legislative Assembly (TNLA) of South Sudan - courtesy

The renovation of the parliament building is nearly complete, the designated chairperson of the information committee at the reconstituted Transitional National Legislative Assembly has said.

The rehabilitation work began in 2019, but stalled over contractual disagreements.

The contractor abandoned the project after the admiration under the then speaker Anthony Lino reportedly failed to pay the construction company.

“The technicians are working around the clock to ensure that chairs are probably fixed and the AC are fixed, to accommodate the number which is in the new revitalized TNLA. The offices are almost done, what is left now is the chamber or the hall,” Paul Yoane told Eye Radio on Friday

“They are now working to ensure that the hall is completed so that in the coming sittings, we don’t go necessarily to the freedom hall. Once it is done, the honorable members will be conducting their parliamentary roles, the oversight role, following up with the ministries within this premises. But at the moment, we will still be going to hall until the hall is completed.”

Popular Stories
Army general kidnaps, holds in-law hostage 1

Army general kidnaps, holds in-law hostage

Published Friday, September 24, 2021

Gov’t halts Juba-Nimule road repair works 2

Gov’t halts Juba-Nimule road repair works

Published Tuesday, September 21, 2021

Govt urged to close Kampala and Christian Universities in Juba 3

Govt urged to close Kampala and Christian Universities in Juba

Published Friday, September 24, 2021

Former govt official bit off man’s ear in argument over social media posts 4

Former govt official bit off man’s ear in argument over social media posts

Published Friday, September 24, 2021

Truckers accuse gov’t of dishonoring deal 5

Truckers accuse gov’t of dishonoring deal

Published Wednesday, September 22, 2021

Latest StoriesSee all stories

4 soldiers die, 16 injured when 2 vehicles overturned on Luri river

Published 4 hours ago

Renovation of parliament building nears completion – Paul Yoane

Published 4 hours ago

Owners of demolished structures at Custom Market cry foul

Published 5 hours ago

S. Sudan-Uganda visa deal will bolster trade – economist

Published 5 hours ago

3 killed at home in Nzara

Published 7 hours ago

Former Bakasoro’s party, SSNMC gets new chairman

Published 8 hours ago

Support Eye Radio, the first independent radio broadcaster of news, information & entertainment in South Sudan.

Make a monthly or a one off contribution.
27th September 2021

Copyright 2021. All rights reserved. Eye Radio is a product of Eye Media Limited.