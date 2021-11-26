Residents living in fear after 2 elephants spotted in Mundri East town

Residents of Mundri East County are living in fear after two elephants entered the County headquarters Friday morning.

According to Mundri East County commissioner, the elephants were seen moving within Kediba payam in the County.

Margaret Fozia says the locals, though in a state of fear, are keeping a close eye on the movement of the animals.

She says this is the second time that the elephants entered the town in two months.

Commissioner Fozia points out that there is panic in the town of Mundri East though the elephant did not destroy anything.

“There are two elephants that arrived shortly at the county headquarters. People are surprised as to why elephants are surfacing in the county and where are they coming in from?,” Margaret Fozia said.

“They have not destroyed families and they did not cause any losses. But only came to the county and started moving around.

“There was a young boy who saw at first and we now informed that official and one of our CID officials has gone to confirm.”

She stated that a month ago, over a 100 elephant were spotted near Mundri East Town.

“I did report to you earlier that there were more than 100 elephants that came to the county and today two surface in the county.”

“I need protection, I need the rangers if they are there to be sent to me to the county so they could help me protect the wild animals. I have spoken to SPLA IO Soldiers that wild animal should not be shot.”

She is now calling on the National Ministry of Wildlife to send in game rangers to help avoid elephant-human conflict in the area.

Meanwhile, locals demanded that the forest department should take appropriate action so that such wild animals do not enter the human habitats and provide security to the people of the area.

Share with friends: Facebook twitter



Presidency urged to resolve Unity-Ruweng border dispute Previous Post