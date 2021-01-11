11th January 2021
Make a Donation

Listen Live

You are here: Home  |  National News | News | Peace   |   Respond to soldiers’ graduation frustrations — Yakani

Respond to soldiers’ graduation frustrations — Yakani

Author: Jale Richard | Published: 1 min ago

File: Trainees are seen in sandals or flip-flops at the Maridi Training Center on Saturday, Feb 29, 2020 | Credit | Haitham Aweet

A prominent civil society activist has on the parties to the revitalized peace agreement to urgently graduate peace soldiers across training sites in the country.

This is after some soldiers at military training centers said they feel like prisoners  after spending a year at the site without being graduated.

“We are urging the presidency to urgently respond to the soldiers’ expressed frustrations,” said Edmund Yakani, the executive director of Community Empowerment for Progress Organization (CEPO).

“Long term peace and stability in South Sudan is determined by successful security sector transformation or reform,” he added on Sunday.

He states that there is a concern that peace parties have relaxed in implementing the security sector reforms as per the revitalized peace agreement.

Mr. Yakani called on the peace parties to urgently respond to the frustrations expressed by some soldiers, and graduate them to safeguard the peace deal.

“Political seats will never contribute to the successful transitioning of South Sudan from violence to peace apart from successful security sector transformation or reform,” he added.

Forces belonging to different parties to the revitalized peace agreement were assembled at various military training centers across the country in January last year.

The forces are trained as part of the unification of opposition and government armies.

But their graduation has been  postponed several times  by the Joint Defense Board.

Some of the soldiers recently told Eye Radio that they completed the training but have not received a word on when they will be graduated and deployed.

They also complained of being  neglected, citing a lack of food and medicines.

Currently on air

09:00:00 - 09:15:00

News Hour: Arabic

Listen Live
Popular Stories
Update: Peace parties distance themselves from Ateny’s extension claims 1

Update: Peace parties distance themselves from Ateny’s extension claims

Published Tuesday, January 5, 2021

Transitional Period to be extended to 2023 — Ateny 2

Transitional Period to be extended to 2023 — Ateny

Published Tuesday, January 5, 2021

12 officials locked in their hotel rooms over unpaid bills 3

12 officials locked in their hotel rooms over unpaid bills

Published Thursday, January 7, 2021

OPP: Mayen blamed for creating confusion over appointment of deputy governors 4

OPP: Mayen blamed for creating confusion over appointment of deputy governors

Published Monday, January 4, 2021

JEDCO to cut off power supply in Juba 5

JEDCO to cut off power supply in Juba

Published 18 hours ago

Latest StoriesSee all stories

Respond to soldiers’ graduation frustrations — Yakani

Published 1 min ago

New Wau revenue director disappears on reporting day

Published 2 hours ago

Army general survives plane crash

Published 15 hours ago

Liver disease patient needs transplant

Published 17 hours ago

JEDCO to cut off power supply in Juba

Published 18 hours ago

Indonesia Boeing 737 passenger plane crash site found, navy says

Published 23 hours ago

Support Eye Radio, the first independent radio broadcaster of news, information & entertainment in South Sudan.

Make a monthly or a one off contribution.
11th January 2021

Copyright 2021. All rights reserved. Eye Radio is a product of Eye Media Limited.