NRA boss threatens officials & banks opposed to tax reforms

The South Sudan National Revenue Authority has threatened to name and shame government and bank officials who are still opposed to the single treasury account idea.

Since the inception of the government in 2005, senior government officials have been pocketing the non-oil revenues which were wired into individual accounts.

The NRA, which was established last year, is mandated to assess, collect, administrate and enforce laws relating to taxation and revenues.

It created the single treasury account to stop the unnamed officials from diverting the public money.

So far, it has collected 2.2 billion pounds and 13.8 million dollars in just two months – January and February.

NRA commissioner-general Olympio Attipoe accused some tax officials of conspiring with certain commercial bank operators to divert tax revenue into private accounts.

“Put your house in order because very soon we are going to crack the whip and no bank is going to be immune,” Mr. Attipoe said while addressing the media on Tuesday in Juba.