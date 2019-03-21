21st March 2019
Make a Donation

Listen Live

You are here: Home  |  Economy | National News | News   |   NRA boss threatens officials & banks opposed to tax reforms

NRA boss threatens officials & banks opposed to tax reforms

Author: Ayuen Panchol | Published: 4 hours ago

File: NRA boss, Olympio Attipoe

The South Sudan National Revenue Authority has threatened to name and shame government and bank officials who are still opposed to the single treasury account idea.

Since the inception of the government in 2005, senior government officials have been pocketing the non-oil revenues which were wired into individual accounts.

The NRA, which was established last year, is mandated to assess, collect, administrate and enforce laws relating to taxation and revenues.

It created the single treasury account to stop the unnamed officials from diverting the public money.

So far, it has collected 2.2 billion pounds and 13.8 million dollars in just two months – January and February.

NRA commissioner-general Olympio Attipoe accused some tax officials of conspiring with certain commercial bank operators to divert tax revenue into private accounts.

“Put your house in order because very soon we are going to crack the whip and no bank is going to be immune,” Mr. Attipoe said while addressing the media on Tuesday in Juba.

 

Currently on air

14:00:00 - 16:00:00

Rhumba Sukun Sukun

Listen Live
Popular Stories
Kiir agrees to include Cirilo, Malong in R-ARCSS 1

Kiir agrees to include Cirilo, Malong in R-ARCSS

Published 2 weeks ago

SPLM leadership issues deadline for missing members 2

SPLM leadership issues deadline for missing members

Published 3 weeks ago

“FVP Taban has no powers to dismiss us”, says dissident MP 3

“FVP Taban has no powers to dismiss us”, says dissident MP

Published 3 weeks ago

Dispute over loot leaves army officer dead 4

Dispute over loot leaves army officer dead

Published 3 weeks ago

Why social media users are angry at SSBC management 5

Why social media users are angry at SSBC management

Published 4 weeks ago

Latest StoriesSee all stories

Peter Biar & Kerbino Wol’s day in court to begin -SSCSF

Published 4 hours ago

NRA boss threatens officials & banks opposed to tax reforms

Published 4 hours ago

Peace delegates to “find their own way” out of hotels in May -Makuei

Published 22 hours ago

South Sudanese are the “unhappiest in the world”

Published 22 hours ago

Gov’ts responsible for loss of lives in Tonj-Wau clashes -Advocate

Published 23 hours ago

“How many states should South Sudan have and why?”

Published 1 day ago

21st March 2019

Copyright 2019. All rights reserved. eyeRadio is a product of eye Media Limited.